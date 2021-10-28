Desjardins Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) to Hold

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) was downgraded by Desjardins to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$69.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.79.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$58.20 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$53.63 and a one year high of C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$29.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.41.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.