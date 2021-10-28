Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,780 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 123.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $76.80 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30.

