Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,048 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Tilly’s worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 44.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

