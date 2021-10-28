Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 77.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 49.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $572.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

