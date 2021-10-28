Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of ORIC opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $583.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.48.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.