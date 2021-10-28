Deutsche Bank AG Has $324,000 Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,534 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

