Deutsche Bank AG Has $353,000 Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Sierra Bancorp worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BSRR opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $380.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.