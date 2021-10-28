Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 2,780 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,676,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

