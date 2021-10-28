Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 4,415 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 659.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $68.66.

