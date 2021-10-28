Deutsche Bank AG Sells 14,924 Shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAQ opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

