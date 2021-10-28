Deutsche Bank AG Sells 14,924 Shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of KL Acquisition worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,327,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,323,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

