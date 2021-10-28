Deutsche Bank AG Sells 17,591 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 53.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,591 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $547.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

