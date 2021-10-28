Deutsche Bank AG Sells 21,873 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,873 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Team were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Team in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Team in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Team in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Team by 430.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Team in the first quarter worth about $268,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

