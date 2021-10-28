Deutsche Bank AG Sells 71,769 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 77.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,769 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Shares of CEIX opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.62. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $36.23.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.