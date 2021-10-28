Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Annovis Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Annovis Bio by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $132.00.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

In related news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 18,681 shares of company stock worth $520,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

