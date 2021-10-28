Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MOFG stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

