Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target to $25.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.