Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.
OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
