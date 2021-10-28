Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.