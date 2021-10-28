DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $142,500.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62.

On Monday, August 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20.

Shares of DXCM opened at $558.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $579.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after buying an additional 133,197 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

