DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.24). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

DMAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

In related news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

