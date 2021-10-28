Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $20.00

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 20.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Shares of DHIL opened at $204.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.12. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $207.50. The company has a market capitalization of $652.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

