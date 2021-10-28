Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Digital Turbine makes up approximately 17.5% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $85,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $4,755,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 39,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 428.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPS stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.82. 73,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,119. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 148.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.