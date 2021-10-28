Dimecoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,058.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $1,058.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.65 or 0.00235009 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.