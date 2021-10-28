Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 37,867 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,051,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,867 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Primo Water by 22.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Primo Water by 43.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 245,636 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primo Water stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

