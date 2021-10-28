Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 52,119 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $278.89 million, a PE ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 2.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

