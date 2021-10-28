Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 86,860 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86,860 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.44% of CalAmp worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $346.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

