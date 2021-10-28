Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Buys 2,683 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $43,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 159,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $157.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.43 and its 200-day moving average is $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

