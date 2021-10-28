Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $810.96 million, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

