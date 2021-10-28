Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 2,474 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Cognex comprises approximately 1.9% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Cognex were worth $98,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cognex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Cognex by 180.0% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cognex by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 130,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $85.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

