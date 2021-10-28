Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,218 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $532,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.