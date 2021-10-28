Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,397. The stock has a market cap of $430.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.