Docebo Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DCB)

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Docebo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$31.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.71 million.

