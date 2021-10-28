Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.40. 928,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 598,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOMA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $129.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

