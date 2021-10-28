Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $480.27 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

