Don-key (DON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. Don-key has a market cap of $13.69 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001198 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Don-key has traded 98.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.00307545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.