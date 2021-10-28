Donegal Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $455.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Barry C. Huber purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $204,247.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 497.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Donegal Group worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

