Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Position Raised by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 51.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after buying an additional 180,692 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at about $12,540,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at about $31,804,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 644.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 183,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 98.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $469.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 32.71%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

