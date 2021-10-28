Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.39 Million

Brokerages expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $340.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.30 million to $361.46 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $301.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.34. 85,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 41.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

