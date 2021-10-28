DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 414,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,712,443 shares.The stock last traded at $49.82 and had previously closed at $46.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,873,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,110,961 shares of company stock valued at $230,787,612. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 149.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $275,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 48.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 554,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1,565.9% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

