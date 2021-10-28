Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,359,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 1.38% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded down $7.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $385.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,135. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.84. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.70.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

