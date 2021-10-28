Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 2,563,630 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563,630 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 1.3% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $101,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 112.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,101,000 after acquiring an additional 118,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 142.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock valued at $210,757,754. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $170.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.34. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

