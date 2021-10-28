Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Takes $5.85 Million Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,594,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,321,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Shares of 23andMe stock traded down 0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 11.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 8.41. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of 7.01 and a 52-week high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ME shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME).

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.