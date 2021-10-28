Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$69.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.