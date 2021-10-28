Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Driven Brands stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 82,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

