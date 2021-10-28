Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 9,624 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 509,751 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,082,000 after buying an additional 1,805,397 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

