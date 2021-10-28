DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.46. 5,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,322. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.01. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

