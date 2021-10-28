DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS.
Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.46. 5,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,322. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.01. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.
In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.