Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.84

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 1176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

