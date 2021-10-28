DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Cut by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $29,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

