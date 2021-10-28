Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,239,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364,500 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up about 5.4% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 2.55% of Dynatrace worth $422,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,456 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 9.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after buying an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. 21,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

