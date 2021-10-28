Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of DT traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,294,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,298. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.01, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on DT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

